‘The Promised Neverland’ Releases Ominous Toonami Teaser

The Promised Neverland ended it run for 2019 a bit ago, but that doesn’t mean the show will fade away for good. Season two is already in the works, and Toonami plans to revive the series for dub enthusiasts this spring. So, if you are interested in peeking the show’s TV run, you can get a first-look at it now.

After all, Toonami just released a promo for the series, and it is rather horrifying.

As you can see above, the first teaser for The Promised Neverland was released by Toonami this weekend. The clip reveals how the show’s English dub will sound, and it is cut in the style of a proper horror film.

The teaser does share a few spoiler-filled looks into the anime, so fans will want to approach the promo carefully. While none of the reveals are given in context, The Promised Neverland does show off the arrival some secretive characters in this teaser. The ominous reel also gives away the show’s surprisingly dark tone, but it may be for the best. After all, The Promised Neverland isn’t as light as its name suggests, and Toonami has gotten that point across loud and clear.

For those of you wanting to check the series out, Toonami will begin airing The Promised Neverland this month. April 13 will usher in a schedule change for the late-night block, and it will bring The Promised Neverland to its lineup then at the 12:00 a.m. EST time slot.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

