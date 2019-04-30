Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases the Filolial Queen’s Challenge

The Rising of the Shield Hero is currently in the midst of its second cour of episodes, and the series is putting Naofumi and his party through all sorts of new challenges as he’s slowly figuring out just how twisted this world he’s been summoned to really is. But although he’s trying to separate himself from the other heroes, the Filolial Queen has insisted that Naofumi should instead try and reconcile and work together with those who have pushed him away.

As the larger conspiracy continues to unfold, Fitoria declared that she will then kill the four heroes. In this exclusive clip from the next episode of the series, fans see just how far she’ll go to accomplish this as she takes Melty hostage in order to challenge Naofumi once more. Check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 17 is titled “A Promise Made” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Fitoria tells Naofumi that she’ll kill all Four Cardinal Heroes if they don’t get back on the same page. She even takes Melty hostage, but Naofumi continues to refuse. Understanding where he’s coming from, Fitoria instead proposes a one-on-one duel with Filo.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

