Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Sees Naofumi Become a Father

The latest The Rising of the Shield Hero episode saw Naofumi and Raphtalia welcome a new member into their party, the Filolial that Naofumi names…”Filo.” After a race with Motoyasu, something strange happened to Filo, however.

In this exclusive clip from the next episode of the series, Naofumi and Raphtalia are getting clothes for their newest party addition as Filo wonders whether or not Naofumi is her father.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, February 13 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 6 is titled “A New Party Member” and is described as such, “The mysterious girl that showed up out of nowhere was actually Filo. She’s a filolial queen with an advanced transformation ability, and she can even take human form thanks to it. However, her clothes get ripped every time she transforms, meaning Naofumi has to get her some magic clothes if he doesn’t want to go broke. The party leaves on a new adventure to gather the materials required.”

Over the weekend, The Rising of the Shield Hero producer Junichiro Tamura held a special AMA on Reddit and he addressed some of the show’s more controversial elements. When asked whether or not it has an effect on him or the staff, “Here have not been any controversies regarding the series in Japan, so it is difficult to say. In the case there were any controversy domestically, we will try to address all issues with the staff and people involved to bring our customers a better product the next time.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”