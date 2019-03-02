‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Reveals New Opening, Ending Theme Details

The Rising of the Shield Hero will be running for two cours of episodes for its initial anime outing, and that means that fans will soon get to see brand new opening and ending theme sequences soon enough.

Starting with the April 3 episode of the series, The Rising of the Shield Hero will have a new opening and ending theme performed by the same groups performing the current opening and endings. So if you’re a fan, you’re in luck!

MADKID, who currently perform the opening theme song “RISE,” will be returning for the second cour’s opening theme, “FAITH.” Chiai Fujiwara, who currently performs the ending theme “Kimi no Namae,” will be returning to perform the second cour’s ending theme, “While I’m Next to You.”

“FAITH” will be available on iTunes beginning on April 4, and “While I’m Next to You” will be tied to Fujiwara’s next album release later in Japan. A full soundtrack from The Rising of the Shield Hero will be also shipping out on March 27. With the first opening and ending themes being as well received as they are, fans will be anxiously awaiting to hear how the next era of this popular anime will sound.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

