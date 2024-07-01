The Rose of Versailles Revival Shares New Trailer, Poster

The Rose of Versailles is finally ready to return to the screen. It has been some decades since the classic series rolled out a new anime, but that will change in 2025. First announced in 2022, The Rose of Versailles has a new anime on the way, and the film’s first trailer has gone live.

As you can see below, the first look at The Rose of Versailles revival is live, and it is nothing short of extravagant. The project, which MAPPA Studios is handling, was ordered to honor the series’ 50th anniversary. Now, The Rose of Versailles is gearing up for theaters, and its revival is expected to premiere next spring.

MAPPA Studios posted a new poster and trailer for the revival, but that is not the only thing The Rose of Versailles prepared. We have been given the main cast and staff for the film. So if you want to know more about this production, you can check out that crew list below:

Oscar François de Jarjayes – CV: Miyuki Sawashiro



Marie Antoinette – CV: Aya Hirano



André Grandier – CV: Toshiyuki Toyonaga



Hans Axel von Fersen – CV: Kazuki Kato



Director – Ai Yoshimura



Screenplay – Tomoko Konparu



Character Design – Mariko Oka



Music Producer – Hiroyuki Sawano



As you can see, The Rose of Versailles has an impressive comeback in the works, and fans are eager to see how MAPPA Studios handles its run. Now if you are not familiar with the classic romance, The Rose of Versailles dates back to 1972 as Riyoko Ikeda published the manga under Shueisha. Over the years, the series has been adapted multiple times including its 1979 anime. From musicals to live-action productions, The Rose of Versailles stands as a fan-fave classic, and it has been long overdue for a revival. And now, we can see that MAPPA Studios is ready to put the series back in the spotlight.

Want to know more about The Rose of Versailles? You can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Oscar François de Jarjeyes is a young noblewoman raised as a son by her father. As commander of Marie Antoinette’s palace guard, Oscar is brought face-to-face with the luxury of King Louis XVI’s court at Versailles. Joined by her servant André, Oscar is privy to the intrigue and deceit of France’s last great royal regime.”

What do you think about this comeback for The Rose of Versailles?