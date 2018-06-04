‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reveals Its Most Brutal Death Yet

The Seven Deadly Sins may not be known for its dark moments, but the story can lean that direction when need be. The fantasy shonen has dipped into a few dark places thanks to the Ten Commandments, but its most brutal death yet did not come at the hands of those demons.

No, fans can thank Ban for the devastating blow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins aired its most recent episode, and the update was an intense one. Fans watched as Meliodas and Ban continued their fight with the Ten Commandments, and the Sins’ leader took the brunt of the battle. However, Meliodas found he could not beat Estarossa so easily.

In a terrifying defeat, the Ten Commandment got Meliodas on the floor, and Ban was left to watch his captain die. Estarossa took a moment, allowing Melascula to interrupt him as the girl wanted to be the one who took out all of Meliodas’ hearts. The devilish girl nearly got the chance to do just that, but Ban got in the way by killing her without mercy.

Just like in the manga, Ban chose to enter the fight and kill Melascula knowing it would take out Elaine as well. The Sin used Zero Sign to sneak past the Ten Commandments as they prepared to kill Meliodas, allowing him to get behind Melascula. The maneuver allowed him to get his hands on the Ten Commandment’s head, giving Ban the perfect angle to snap her neck and turn her face upside down. The anime didn’t show Ban as he twisted her face, but fans do see the aftermath. The Sin goes a bit further by ripping out five of Melascula’s heart, leaving her to die. However, all of this was not enough to save Meliodas as Ban’s desperate attempts to save his captain were thwarted by Estarossa.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you shocked by this brutal take down? How long do you think Melascula will be gone before she pops back up again? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!