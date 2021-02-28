The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Now Available in English

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins' sequel manga is now available in English! Nakaba Suzuki brought The Seven Deadly Sins' manga run to an official end last year, but the creator had surprised fans when Suzuki announced that a sequel manga series was already planned for a release before The Seven Deadly Sins came to its official end. With the final season of the anime now making the rounds in Japan (with a new feature film on the way as well), Suzuki is now hard at work with this new sequel manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Now a few chapters into its run, Kodansha Comics USA have announced they have licensed the series for an English language release. Not only that, but they will be releasing new chapters digitally on the same day they launch in Japan for English audiences. The first five chapters are now available, and new chapters will be released at a weekly pace (which are free for subscribers) on Bookwalker, comiXology, Kindle & Crunchyroll!

Originally launched in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan on January 27th, this new sequel series follows a completely new main character on a completely new journey. As Kodansha mentions, it's also a story that does not take a lot of knowledge from the prior series to jump into as it just uses that first series as a jumping off point to explore more of the world.

Kodansha Comics USA describes the series as such, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"

The Seven Deadly Sins is still making its way through its final full season, but it's already been confirmed that the franchise will be returning for a animated feature film set after the events of the final season. The final season of the series, Dragon's Judgment, is scheduled for a worldwide release on Netflix some time this year.

