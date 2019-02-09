‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Mobile Game Shares New Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be launching a new mobile game effort in Japan, which was supposed to launch last year but was delayed until 2019. It seems the game is developing at a steady rate, however, with a new trailer released showing off what fans can expect.

Netmarble shared a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness on their official Twitter account, and you can check it out below.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness and is a mobile RPG featuring high-quality 3D models of the series’ characters. Fans can see a bit of this as the latest trailer for the game showcases a scene from early in the series in which Elizabeth first meets Meliodas as she searches for The Seven Deadly Sins. There’s a special contest going on for followers of the Twitter account in Japan, but unfortunately it doesn’t apply to outside territories.

There’s also currently no confirmation whether or not this mobile game will be released to other territories, but if it’s popular in Japan fans may see it hit the West soon enough.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix. Fans agree the series upped its game with Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, as it deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness. as

