Netflix Confirms ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Release Date

It looks like the wait for more anime will soon be over. A brand-new season is on its way, and Netflix is ready to give fans all The Seven Deadly Sins they can handle.

Yes, that’s right. The release date for The Seven Deadly Sins‘ new season is out, and it has got fans feeling good. A new report by Netflix has confirmed the anime’s second full season will go live on October 15.

Unfortunately, that is a Monday for fans in the U.S., but if you are a true Meliodas stan, you will find a way to binge the new season as soon as possible.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Ten Commandments will not be the only anime coming to Netflix this month. It seems Fate/EXTRA Last Encore will be making a return with Illustrias Geocentric Theory. That anime will go live at the end of the month on October 30.

For fans, these confirmed dates are good to have, but they have soured some. After all, Japan had its release of The Seven Deadly Sins‘ second season go down in January. When it comes to the Fate/EXTRA special, the anime has had less of a wait. The project went live in Japan back in July, so the turnaround for this much-anticipated anime wasn’t quite so painful.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series tells the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan.

