The Seven Deadly Sins Fans Raise Question Over Season 3 Quirk

The Seven Deadly Sins is hit-or-miss depending on the person you speak to. While new viewers tend to gravitate towards the anime, manga readers have never been shy about their complaints. But in a strange twist, it seems those same readers are taking a stand to defend The Seven Deadly Sins against claims of lazy animation.

Shocker, right? Well, bare with us here. There is a story to tell, and it has to do with some of the show’s fairies.

For those familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, you will know the anime is in a rough patch. The show’s first season wowed fans upon its release, and that streak continued as the show dropped its first OVA. However, things got a bit messy with season two before falling apart in season three. These days, fans tend to point out the (many) flaws in the show given its animation, but there is one thing they will stick up for.

As you can see above, the ordeal began after fans got a peek at the fairy wings which The Seven Deadly Sins designed. New viewers were quick to critique the wings given their excess skin, but old-school fans and manga readers were quick to quiet them. As they were quick to admit, The Seven Deadly Sins has always drawn its wings with extra skin, but they do admit the design looks strange without proper shading.

Even when the anime is at its lowest, fans of The Seven Deadly Sins aren’t going to bury it willy nilly. They might have legit complaints about the show, but their love for its high points stand firm. And if you try to dismiss something in the show preemptively, they won’t waste time correcting you.

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.