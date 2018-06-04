‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Just Killed Off One Major Character

Anime fans know the shonen genre has a handle on death. Countless characters have met their end in the world of anime, but it is always surprising to see a lead character die. So, you can understand why fans of The Seven Deadly Sins are reeling right now.

So, obviously, spoilers are below! If you don’t care to be spoiled for The Seven Deadly Sins‘ second season, then proceed with extreme caution.

Over in Japan, the latest episode of The Seven Deadly Sins went live, and it kept up with Meliodas’ fight with the Ten Commandments. The bloody battle reached its climax as Estarossa and Melascula manage to get a grip on Meliodas. The pair prepare to slay the leader of the Deadly Sins, but Ban intercepts Melascula and kill her before the deed can be done.

However, that doesn’t stop Estarossa from finishing off Meliodas himself.

After bypassing Ban, the Ten Commandment manages to stab Meliodas’ hearts. The Sins are unable to stop the bloodshed, leaving Ban to scream in agony at the loss of his friend. It doesn’t take long for Estarossa to blow up Ban, citing the man’s pitiful screams as nothing more than a nuisance. And, before the episode comes to an end, fans are left to watch Elizabeth stumble upon her friend’s body before breaking down.

Of course, Meliodas’ death is a hard one for fans to accept, but that doesn’t mean the character is gone for good. After all, this is shonen. In the manga, the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins was brought back to life after staying in Purgatory for a lengthy period of time. When he’s revived, the first thing Meliodas does is save Elizabeth from Derieri as he renews his vows to take out the Ten Commandments.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you shocked season two managed to pull off Meliodas’ death? When do you think he’ll make his return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!