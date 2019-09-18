The Seven Deadly Sins Creator Honors Classic Manga with New Sketch

The Seven Deadly Sins has a very specific aesthetic that is all about fantasy and fan-service. Creator Nakaba Suzuki has never made an excuses for his series, and fans has never wanted them to. Over the years, Meliodas has become a favorite with audiences, but that doesn’t mean Suzuki is only able to draw the series’ heroes.

In fact, Suzuki is down to draw whatever comes by him, and his most recent artwork proves as much. The creator of The Seven Deadly Sins was asked to honor a classic manga’s bit anniversary, and he delivered with his Hajime no Ippo tribute.

Over on Twitter, fans got the chance to check out Suzuki’s anniversary piece. As you can see below, the sketch shows off Ippo Makunouchi in all his buff glory, and Suzuki isn’t about to apologize for any of his over-the-top stylings.

Seriously, just count how many abs are showing on Ippo’s torso. The man is a clear machine here, and he would love to face off with Escanor if given the chance.

For those curious about the anniversary, Suzuki was asked to honor Hajime no Ippo for its 30th anniversary. The title is published in Monthly Shonen Magazine which also houses The Seven Deadly Sins. Suzuki is a junior to Hajime no Ippo‘s creator George Morikawa, and the latter series still lords that over Meliodas’ head. After all, the milestone boxing manga is currently being published, and it is often considered to be one of the sports genre’s greatest hidden gems.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.