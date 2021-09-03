The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light Sets U.S. Netflix Release Date With New Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins' big new movie, Cursed By Light, has now set its release date on Netflix in the United States with a cool new trailer! The final season of the anime ended its run in Japan earlier this Summer, and while fans are anxiously waiting to see the final episodes of Dragon's Judgement release outside of Japan, now there's something else to look forward to just on the horizon as the official anime movie picking up after the end of the anime will be hitting Netflix outside of Japan in the coming months as well.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light first released in Japan on July 2nd, and now Netflix has confirmed that they will be streaming the new film on October 1st. To celebrate this newest acquisition, Netflix has released a new English subtitled trailer for the film that picks up after the events of the final season and features some brand new characters and challenges for Meliodas and the others to face. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Kodansha)

This October 1st release is certainly good news considering that the second and final part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement will be releasing with Netflix on September 23rd. So while this trailer technically spoils how the anime ends, thankfully it won't be too much of a wait between these new releases for the anime franchise. That also means that fans have a few weeks to get all caught up before the film drops!

Taking place after the end of the anime's final season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light features an original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki. It also features a returning cast and staff from the anime series, and includes a few new additions to the character roster with the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as the Fairy King Dahlia, Shinichiro Kamio as Dabuzu, Akira Kawashima and Yusuke Inoue as demons serving Zeldris, and Kana Kurashina as Elizabeth's mother all confirmed.

While these are officially the final projects from the anime franchise (for now) the manga has continued with a brand new sequel project, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, that can currently be read on Bookwalker, comiXology, Kindle & Crunchyroll.