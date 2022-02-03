The Seven Deadly Sins: Netflix Shares Its Sequel’s First Synopsis

The Seven Deadly Sins was brought to a close last year, and the hit series ended on a whimper rather than a bang. Despite a hot start, the show fell into shonen obscurity thanks to its shoddy animation, but that isn’t keeping the franchise down. In fact, a sequel is ready to tackle the anime over at Netflix, and the streaming service just dropped new details on the special project.

The update came this week as Netflix teased its coming slate of shows. While the series is not close to airing, the streaming service did tease fans about the upcoming anime. It was there Netflix confirmed Bob Shirahata is helming the spin-off, and its synopsis can be found below:

“Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.”

Now, for those who aren’t caught up with the series, listen up. The Seven Deadly Sins does have a sequel ongoing known as Four Knights of the Apocalypse. It takes place years after the original series ended with Percival set as its main hero. The kid is trained up by various people as a prophecy foretells Percival being one of four mystical knights who will save the world. And along the way, the kid meets a slew of OG heroes and their kids such as Tristan.

Now, Tristan is getting his own anime, and the story will explore the Kingdom of Liones years after the original series ended. So if you want to see how Meliodas and the gang are doing as parents, your time is coming soon!

What do you make of this sequel update? Have you finished the original run of The Seven Deadly Sins already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.