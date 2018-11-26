‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Mobile Game Delays Release

The Seven Deadly Sins has had a few video game outings in Japan, with one of the most recent releasing in the United States last year, but now the latest one has bit hit with a small delay.

Mobile developer Netmarble officially confirmed that they are delaying their Seven Deadly Sins mobile game’s release in Japan to Spring 2019 to get a bit more time to work on the project.

Originally slated for a launch in Japan this year, The Seven Deadly Sins smartphone game is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness and is a mobile RPG featuring high-quality 3D models of the series’ characters. As fans can see in the latest batch of commercials released for the game, the game features intense battles along an interesting card system.

The series has had a few video game outings in Japan, but few of them have made their way to the United States. The most recent, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, released on PlayStation 4 last year to lukewarm critical and commercial success.

Though there’s no indication that the series’ popularity isn’t strong enough to support a high-selling video game, it does beg the question of whether or not fans of the series are willing to support video game releases based on The Seven Deadly Sins. Though there is a major chance for success in the mobile game market should the game make its way to the West after it releases in Japan next Spring.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix. Fans agree the series upped its game with Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, as it deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness. as