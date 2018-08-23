Here’s When ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Will Hit Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins has been lying low in the U.S. for awhile, but fans are hoping that will change soon. In Japan, the show wrapped its second season awhile back, leaving fans eager to learn when Netflix will stream the anime. And, thanks to a new promo, it’s clear The Seven Deadly Sins will be here sooner rather than later.

On Youtube, Netflix Latin America posted a new reel highlighting its upcoming titles. It was there a slew of anime series were teased, and The Seven Deadly Sins was on the list.

As you can see above, the trailer shows off Netflix’s growing catalog of anime. Titles like Godzilla, Last Hope, and Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood are referenced. Then, towards the end, fans get a teaser about The Seven Deadly Sins. The trailer lists the anime for an October 2018 release, and ComicBook was able to confirm the release window with Netflix.

Erin Dwyer, a publicist with Netflix, told ComicBook that the October 2018 U.S. release is “correct” but “an official release date has not been confirmed.”

For fans, the window alone is news worth celebrating. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the anime’s return since its second full season debuted in Japan this January. The action-packed shonen made huge progress in season two as it brought the Sins face-to-face with the Ten Commandments, a group of powerful demons ready to reclaim their race’s control of Earth. It comes down to Meliodas’ gang to stop the organization, but such a feat is easier said than done.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series tells the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015.

