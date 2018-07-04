‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Fans React to That Season 2 Finale

The second season of The Seven Deadly Sins was one of the most anticipated anime returns in recent memory as the series had suddenly gained a huge amount of popularity when the anime premiered on Netflix just a few years ago.

Although it has yet to premiere on Netflix domestically, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments has been a huge hit with fans for the changes it made to the Sins themselves, and the same can be said about the finale.

For those unfamiliar, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

The second season finale featured a full reveal of Meliodas’ powerful death curse, as the Sins make a major statement going into the third season and a full on war with the surviving Commandments. This meant reaction to the finale was a bit split, with many just wanting more of the series as possible.

Read on to see what fans are saying about The Seven Deadly Sins‘ Season 2 finale, and let us know what you thought in the comments!

@nooramr_

Twitter user @nooramr_ is so sad the second season is over that they’re tempted to read ahead in the manga to find out what happens next:

I’m so sad that season 2 of the seven deadly sins just ended. ? So tempted to read the manga! ? — Noora AlSulaiti ? (@nooramr_) July 1, 2018

@whenitfalls

Twitter user @whenitfalls agrees that the season overall was great, and it impressed them so much that they’re reading ahead in the manga because they can’t wait to see what’s next for the third season.

Season 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins was great but time to read the manga as I aint waiting for the next one! — Stevie Bee (@whenitfalls) July 2, 2018

@Chaoskush95

Twitter user @Chaoskush95 is also pumped for the third season, but is totally made cynical by a potential third season’s release date that could be years away from now:

Shits about to fucking pop off in season 3 of The Seven Deadly Sins. But that shit will probably take another 2-3 years to air like it took season 2, 3 1/2 years to air after season 1 ??? — ?Chaos™ ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ ? (@Chaoskush95) July 2, 2018

@SinamonLance

Twitter user @SinamonLance found themselves wanting after the finale, feeling that “nothing happened” throughout the season. It’s an outlier opinion not shared by a lot of fans but notable for its poignancy:

Seven Deadly Sins finale was very bittersweet



The whoel season, nothing really happened exactly



There were no big bad fights save for 2 — Zenes Two (@SinamonLance) June 30, 2018

@mr_unknownmymous

Twitter user @mr_unknwonymous has gone the extra mile with their Season 3 hype that they have already come up with a title for the next season. How does “New Holy War” sound to you?

Season 2: Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments DONE ??



Season 3: Seven Deadly Sins: New Holy War (WAITING) ?? — James (@mr_unknownymous) June 30, 2018

@VLEXVDRIV

Twitter user @VLEXVNDRIV mirrors a lot of fans in that they were surprised by the finale because they didn’t think the season would end after 24 episodes:

damn thought there was hella more episodes to season 2 of seven deadly sins smh where the rest at? — Alex Lui Vuitton (@VLEXVNDRIV) June 30, 2018

@Sae_SZ

Twitter user @Sae_SZ doesn’t want the second season to end so much that they haven’t even watched the finale yet:

I can’t get myself to watch the finale of Seven Deadly Sins — Sa’eed S Z (@Sae_SZ) July 2, 2018

@jeremykins

Twitter user @jeremykins wraps it all up nicely by asking a simple question many fans find themselves faced with now:

now that season 2 of the seven deadly sins is over, what the fuck do I do ? — ken kaneki (@jeremykins) July 1, 2018

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015. Netflix has acquired the English language streaming rights in North America (its second ever exclusive anime series), and there was a short four episode TV special, The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War in 2016.