The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Reportedly Shares 2021 Start Date

The Seven Deadly Sins may have wrapped its manga, but the series is living on today. While fans await more updates on the anime and its final season, there are things running amok with the manga. After all, a spin-off series for Ban was published awhile back, and a new report says the sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins will go live in a few months.

The update comes from a surfaced ad that began circulating social media last night. The alleged promo confirms the sequel will begin publication on January 27, 2021. It will be housed in Weekly Shonen Magazine and debut just weeks after the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins goes live.

Nanatsu no Taizai sequel will start serialization on WSM issue 8 2021! That's on 27th January of 2021 — Shonen Magazine News (@WSM_manga) November 7, 2020

At this point, no official word has been given on the topic, but fans are very comfortable with the report. After all, they were informed a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins was happening a long time ago. It makes sense for the new series to kick off just after the new year. And with any luck, the coming year will not be a cruddy as the current one we're all living through!

As for what this sequel will focus on, it will follow Tristan. The boy is the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth who fans met in the manga's epilogue months ago. This new series will follow the boy as he undergoes his own adventure, so fans are eager to see what the prince discovers while traversing the Kingdom of Liones.

