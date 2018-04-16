‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Confirms The Debut Of Escanor

It looks like everyone’s patience is about to pay off when it comes to The Seven Deadly Sins. Its second season got started back in January, and it seems like its seventh and final Sin is about to make his bombastic debut.

Are you ready to praise the sun? Well, you better because Escanor is on his way.

This week, The Seven Deadly Sins returned with a new episode, and manga fans were left dangling from a massive cliffhanger. The episode caught up with Ban and Elaine as they were cornered by the Ten Commandments. While they put up a good fight, fans were left with the dreaded feeling that things were going poorly for Ban, but the Sin will get help from an old friend soon enough.

As you can see above, the preview for the next episode of The Seven Deadly Sins confirms the arrival of Escanor. The clip catches up with the man in his gangly form as he backs away from an unknown person. Looking shy, Escanor looks anything but terrifying, but that all changes when Galand comes around. The preview shows a beefier Escanor challenging the Ten Commandment with his Sacred Treasure in hand. And, by the reel’s end, the Sin has powered up to the point that his muscles have ripped through his clothes to reveal his Lion’s Sin of Pride tattoo.

For those of you unfamiliar with Escanor, you should know the excitement surrounding his arrival is deserved. The man carries the sin of Pride, and his special powers make him stronger than Meliodas when he’s in the right conditions. Escanor derives his power from the sun, so he is at peak power around noon when the sun is at his highest. His massive frame gives him insane strength, but Escanor does wane in power as the sun sets. When it is nighttime, he is little more than a scrawny mustached man with impeccable manners. However, that meek personality is traded in for boisterous bravado when Escanor is at his most powerful.

If you aren’t caught up with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you ready for Escanor's premiere?