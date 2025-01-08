The Simpsons Could Be Coming to Disney Parks Very Soon

The Simpsons could be making their way to the Walt Disney Company’s parks very soon according to a new survey going out to fans. The Simpsons has been a part of the Walt Disney Company ever since 20th Century Fox and its properties were acquired by the company in 2017 with the full deal going through in 2019. Ever since, The Simpsons has been a key part of the offerings for the new 20th Television Animation and it seems like Disney is looking to expand The Simpsons‘ stamp across more of their brands with new attractions coming to the Disney parks.

According to a new report from @DrewDisneyDude on X, Disney has sent out a new survey asking park guests about The Walt Disney Company’s various brands like The Simpsons. Asking about which of The Simpsons categories fans would like to hear more about, some of the answers include projects such as live-action, video games, and more interestingly, “Character meet & greets at the Disney theme parks” and “New lands or attractions at the Disney theme parks.” So The Simpsons could be making their Disney World debut soon.

The Simpsons Are Coming to Disney World?

While The Simpsons has been a full part of the Walt Disney Company since 2019, this is the first real indication that Disney has been interested in incorporating The Simpsons into their theme parks. The Simpsons has been a key part of Universal Studios Orlando for quite some time, so it’s unclear if this survey is gauging fans’ interest potentially because of the license deal with Universal expiring in the near future. If the park does indeed choose to go a different route, then The Simpsons could be making their way to Disney parks in full. And with the wide variety of characters and locations, there could be some big additions to the parks like some of the other worlds and attractions.

As seen with Universal, The Simpsons is pretty much made for a full theme park attraction. Walt Disney World already dedicates huge chunks of its parks to their big franchises, and The Simpsons would fit right in with a real take on Springfield and its locations. Even just by adding The Simpsons family themselves, and starting off small in that matter, and it could make for a much bigger experience with Disney fans as a whole. It would be the biggest integration for the brand yet.

The Simpsons Isn’t Going to End Anytime Soon

The Simpsons becoming a much bigger franchise figure within the Walt Disney Company’s parks makes a lot of sense too because the show isn’t planning to go anywhere anytime soon. The Simpsons continues to be a figure of Fox’s Animation Domination properties, and though there will be some schedule changes coming later this year, The Simpsons will soon be returning to Fox with the final episodes for Season 36 of the long running series.

Whenever The Simpsons indeed comes to an end, it’s going to be an end to a legendary run of television. As the TV landscape changes, The Simpsons has been one of the franchises that has remained a key part of TV broadcast history for the past 35 years. So when it does end, it really will be the end of an era. And if The Simpsons comes to Disney parks in some way in the future, the series will get to live on in a whole new kind of way outside of its new episodes.

