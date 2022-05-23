The Simpsons Recruits Hugh Jackman for Season 33's Musical Finale

✖

The Simpsons has surprisingly recruited Hugh Jackman as a major guest star to help out with Season 33's big musical finale! The long running animated sitcom has finally wrapped up its 33rd season on FOX with its newest episode, and it decided to close out the season with a bang. The premiere episode of Season 33 featured a ton of musical numbers with Frozen and The Good Place star Kristen Bell to take them to the next level, and now the season has come full circle with a musical season finale that taps into Logan and The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman for its numbers.

The biggest difference between the two musical episodes, however, is that Jackman gets to portray a seemingly magical custodian working at the nuclear power plant that helps Bart figure out that the middle class system is no longer operating in the same way it was when the series first began. It's a cold look at the current state of the job market and economy hidden within its musical lyrics from Jackman and former Secretary of Labor Robert B. Reich, and you can check out a few clips from the episode and Jackman's cameo below:

Is that a new carbon blob in Sector 7-G, @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/8xjZ7HqxV7 — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 23, 2022

Uh, anyone got a fire extinguisher? pic.twitter.com/25n2tIhXMk — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 23, 2022

The Simpsons' first 32 seasons are now streaming on Disney+, but it has yet to be revealed when the 22 episode season will join the streaming service. For now, Season 33 of the series can be found streaming on Hulu. The long running series is hyped as such, "This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum."

What do you think? How do you feel about Hugh Jackman's cameo in The Simpsons' newest season finale? How did you like the final episode overall? What did you think of Season 33 as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!