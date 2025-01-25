The Simpsons Fans Regret Major Change Made to Lisa

Some fans of The Simpsons regret a fairly major change made to Lisa in the earlier seasons of the show. With The Simpsons Season 36 on the horizon, the show has naturally evolved since its debut all the way back on December 17, 1989. This is to be expected of a show that has been running for 36 years. Over time, some of the changes the show has made have been received warmly by fans. This can’t be said of every change though. And naturally, there is also a ton of nostalgia for the earliest seasons of the show, which most agree are the best seasons of The Simpsons.

There aren’t many fans of The Simpsons that would argue the show is as good and equally as fresh as it once was. But even back during its peak era it was making contentious creative decisions, one of which continues to bother fans decades later.

Over on The Simpsons Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a post specifically about a change made to Lisa fairly early into the show when you consider the full timeline of it.

The change involves the personality of Lisa, which has been tweaked more than once over the years. In the earliest seasons of the show though, Lisa notably shared the same humor as Homer and Bart, a stark contrast to her in later seasons. And it seems many fans preferred this version of Lisa.

Not only does the popularity of the post suggest this is not an isolated take, but many of the comments echo the sentiment, with quite a few pointing out it was an added layer to the character that brought balance.

“Having that high horse holier than thou attitude at the same time as being an immature kid just makes both sides of her personality funnier,” reads one of the top comments. “I get they already had two characters covering one of those sides but who says everything needs to be a perfect balance? Go with what works for the moment.”

A second comment adds: “Same. I also love when she’s torn between her higher values and her little girl urges for ponies, dolls, etc.”

20th Television Animation

A third comment further drives home the point: “Early Lisa managed to be a gifted child without dropping the child part the way the later seasons tend to. Smart kids are still kids, they laugh at fart jokes and scheme to get away with mischief just like every other kid. Early Lisa felt more believable as a child.”

Many of the comments also reveal the scene in the post above is a fan favorite, and it is a scene you only get in the earlier seasons of the show. Whether we will ever see this version of Lisa again, probably not. It seems fans would love for that to happen though.

Many of the comments also reveal the scene in the post above is a fan favorite, and it is a scene you only get in the earlier seasons of the show. Whether we will ever see this version of Lisa again, probably not. It seems fans would love for that to happen though.