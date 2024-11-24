The Simpsons: Pamela Hayden Shares Advice for Next Milhouse Actor Following Retirement

The Simpsons is about to make history as one of the major stars behind it will be retiring from the series after 35 years, and Pamela Hayden has shared her hopes for whoever takes over as Milhouse next. Ahead of this Sunday evening’s episode of The Simpsons Season 36, it was officially announced that Hayden would be retiring from the series after being a part of it from the very beginning. Voicing characters like Milhouse, The Simpsons will be recasting her various roles following Hayden’s exit this weekend. That means fans will need to be ready for a new voice behind the character.

But it’s likely going to be even stranger for Pamela Hayden herself. After voicing Milhouse, Jimbo and more characters throughout The Simpsons for nearly four decades at this point, Hayden will soon be hearing someone else bring the character to life. When asked about this very feeling by The New York Times, Hayden revealed that while it will “probably” be weird for her to hear someone else behind Milhouse, she ultimately wants them to do their own thing with the role and “bring their own essence” to Milhouse.

The Simpsons Star Retires After 35 Years

When asked by The New York Times if she was ready for the day that she would see an episode of The Simpsons with someone else voicing Milhouse, Hayden responded, “Would it be a little weird? Probably, but what I would hope is that somebody’s not just doing an impression. Of course they have to sound like Milhouse, but that they bring their own essence to it, and their own creativity and creative choices.” But while it might be a bit weird for Hayden at first, she’s got a clear sight on what to do following her retirement.

“I want to devote more time to my creative endeavors, which are filmmaking and writing,” said Hayden of what she wants to do after The Simpsons. “We did a documentary called ‘Jailhouse to Milhouse,’ and it’s not about ‘The Simpsons,’ per se. It’s more about people who have fallen through the cracks. I have a special place in my heart for underserved, at-risk girls, and I talk to them and I say, “If I can do it, you can do it,” because I had some really pesky years when I was younger. I feel like Milhouse mirrors that: You can’t be disheartened by every obstacle that comes your way. There’s a brighter day tomorrow.

How Will The Simpsons Say Goodbye to Pamela Hayden?

Pamela Hayden’s final episode of The Simpsons is coming this Sunday evening, November 24th as part of Fox’s Animation Domination block at 8:00PM EST. The Season 36 episode is titled “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” and is a Halloween tinged episode that will feature three new shorts inspired by the stories of famous author Ray Bradbury (as implied by the title). The episode itself is teased as such, “A tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world.”

If you miss the episode’s original broadcast, fans can catch up with The Simpsons Season 36 now streaming with Hulu as soon as the next day. You can currently check out the first 35 seasons of the animated series to go back and check out some of Milhouse’s best episodes now with Disney+. As for who will be taking over for Milhouse? An official announcement has yet to be made as of the time of this publication.

