The Suicide Squad Isekai Drops New Clayface Trailer

While the Suicide Squad Isekai is bringing in some tried and true members of the supervillains squad such as Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Peacemaker, a wild card has been thrown in the mix. Clayface, the Batman villain who can take the shape of nearly anything and has a flair for the dramatic, will join the group as they explore an isekai world. To help bolster the series prior to its release next month, the upcoming anime has revealed a trailer that gives us a closer look at Clayface.

In the DC Universe, there have been several villains that have taken on the moniker of "Clayface". Perhaps two of the most notable include Matt Hagen and Basil Karlo, with the former potentially being the most popular thanks to his appearances on the original Batman The Animated Series. While the latest trailer does feature Clayface's more monstrous side, it seems that the majority of the series will see the shape-shifting villain taking on a far more dapper appearance.

Clayface Is Coming

If you want to learn more about the Suicide Squad Isekai before it arrives on July 5th, Warner Bros and Wit Studio have released an official description for the series. Here's how the companies describe the adventure of DC's biggest supervillain team as they navigate an Isekai setting:

"In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!"