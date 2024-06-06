Suicide Squad Isekai Lands Release Date

This summer, all eyes are on Suicide Squad Isekai as the anime plans to showcase DC Comics like never before. The ambitious series will blend the Suicide Squad with anime's most popular genre. As the summer roles in, fans are clamoring for more info on the show's drop, and it seems like Suicide Squad Isekai will be going live in a month's time.

Yes, that is right. Suicide Squad Isekai is going to tap into the summer cour. The anime accidentally revealed its release date earlier today, and so fans can mark down July 5 on their calendar.

As for how the update went live, we have a now-deleted post from Max Nordic to thank. The page posted that Suicide Squad Isekai will being broadcasting in Japan on July 5, but it should be available to stream before then. If the deleted post is correct, Max will stream the series early starting June 27, but that has not been made official yet.

As you can imagine, anime fans are eager to see how Suicide Squad Isekai fairs. The show will blend the world of anime with DC Comics with the help of WIT Studios. To date, all of the trailers for Suicide Squad Isekai have earned rave reviews from fans, so the expectations are high for the Warner Bros. Japan title.

If you are not familiar with the ambitious crossover, no sweat! You can read up on the official synopsis for Suicide Squad Isekai below for all the details:

"In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!"

