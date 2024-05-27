The Summer Hikaru Died Anime Announced

Steel your nerves, anime fans. It looks like a new anime is in the works. Over in Japan, reports confirmed The Summer Hikaru Died is getting an anime, and the announcement has put the horrifying series center stage on social media.

According to Comic Natalie, an anime adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died is in the works, but we know little else beyond that. No word has been given on the anime's studio or release window. We just know the series is being adapted for screen, so all eyes are on Mokumokuren's hit story.

For those unfamiliar with The Summer Hikaru Died, the supernatural horror manga began in August 2021 under Kadokawa. The series became a quick hit as it explores the complex friendship between two boys named Hikaru and Yoshiki. The pair grow up together in a rural area of Japan, and their lives are changed after Hikaru is fatally injured on a hike. Before he dies, Hikaru's body is hijacked by a strange eldritch creature that goes on to live as Hikaru. It doesn't take Yoshiki long to figure out what has happened, leaving the boy unsure of where he stands with his best friend. And as more eldritch monsters crop up in the area, Yoshiki begins investigating Hikaru's possession all while watching his back.

Currently, Yen Press oversees the release of The Summer Hikaru Died in the English, so you can find print copies of the manga at your local bookstore. So if you want more info on the horrifying hit, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Hikaru's sudden disappearance from the mountain has not gone unnoticed...and his presence in town has begun to raise suspicions as well. Spirits from the other side grow restless, while the people sensitive to them begin taking steps to uncover the truth. As Yoshiki continues to struggle with the true identity of "Hikaru," he is reminded once again that his friend no longer shares his understanding of life and death-and that if you play with fire, someone is sure to get burned eventually..."

