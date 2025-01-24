Webtoon’s Hot Medical K-Drama Just Dropped on Netflix

Strap in because Webtoon’s hottest medical webcomic-turned-K-drama just dropped on Netflix, and it’s perfect for a weekend binge. Brought to fans by Webtoon’s own Studio N, who is known for hit K-drama adaptations like True Beauty, See You in My 19th Life, Sweet Home, and Bloodhounds, Trauma Center: Golden Hour finally has its own K-drama which has finally made its debut on Netflix.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has finally been released on Netflix as promised on January 24th, 2025, with a total of eight thrilling episodes. Based on the popular web novel and webtoon by Hansanleega, the K-drama series has been written by Choi Tae-Kang and directed by Lee Do-yoon and stars Ju Ji-hoon as the genius surgeon Baek Gang-hyuk. The live-action adaptation was first revealed to be in production back in February 2022 and nearly three whole years later, the K-drama has finally made its way to fans.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Is Finally on Netflix

As the title implies, The Trauma Code takes off when a genius trauma surgeon named Baek Gang-hyuk, played by Ju Ji-hoon, joins Hankuk Hospital, taking charge of their infamously struggling trauma team. Gang-hyuk’s mission is simple — to revitalize and transform the inept trauma unit and, of course, save lives. True to his reputation, Gang-hyuk is brimming with confidence and just the right amount of cockiness to put him at odds with the hospital’s staff and particularly those part of the trauma unit, altogether making for quite a House MD-esque show. Having said that, as a series revolving around the ER, The Trauma Code promises not only plenty of intriguing medical mysteries but also thrillingly high stakes.

The Trauma Code also sports quite a vibrant cast, which includes Yang Jae-won, played by Choo Young-woo; Cheon Jang-mi, played by Ha-young; Han Yu-rim, played by Yoon Kyung-ho, and Park Kyung-won, played by Jung Jae-kwang.

Furthermore, those looking for medical accuracy will not be disappointed as the original webnovel’s writer Hansanleega is an ENT himself. The webcomic illustrated by Hongbichira has already amassed 3.2 million views on Webtoon, speaking for the series’ overwhelming popularity, and as a Studio N production, The Trauma Code is sure to be an absolute masterpiece.

Trauma Center: Golden Hour is available to read on Webtoon and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is available to stream on Netflix.