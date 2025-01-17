Netflix’s Hit Webtoon K-Drama Bloodhounds Returning for Season 2

K-Dramas are ruling Netflix in recent years, with mainstream hits like Squid Game making a name for themselves around the globe, and with many other series, namely, live-action adaptations of popular webtoons, beginning to break into mainstream attention. One of these series is a drama titled Bloodhounds, which is based on the original webtoon by Jeong Chan. After a successful first season, it’s been officially confirmed by Netflix that a second season of the live action series is currently in production. The second season will see the return of Woo Do-hwan (Mr. Plankton) as Gun-woo, Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Woo-jin, and a brand-new cast member – Jung Ji-hoon, previously known for his work in Take 1 and Red Swan taking on the role of Baek-jeong, the series’ new villain.

The first season of Bloodhounds followed Gun-woo, an aspiring boxer who wants to make it big to provide a better life for his mother. His mother ends up falling prey to a nefarious loan shark organization, and in an effort to save her, Gun-woo teams up with Woo-jin and dives into the dark underbelly of society and under-the-table debt collection and are forced to box their way to overcoming the nefarious organizations keeping up with their activities.

It comes as no surprise that Bloodhounds would receive a second season; the first season of the show, which released in 2023, received the Excellence Award in acting from the Korean Drama Awards for Lee Sang-yi’s performance as Woo-jin. Bloodhounds was also included in Time magazine’s “10 Best Korean Dramas” list in 2023.

Live-Action Adaptations Of Popular Webtoons Are the Future Of Television

Webtoon hosts an absolute treasure trove of content to be picked up for live-action drama adaptations. While Bloodhounds is an absolutely phenomenal, action-packed crime series, there’s a massive variety of dramas that cover every other genre imaginable. Some of the more popular adaptations released in recent years include horror series like Sweet Home, Strangers From Hell, and All of Us Are Dead, but for those looking for something a little more laid-back, there’s also plenty of rom-coms – including the mainstream hit True Beauty and Cheese In the Trap.

There are plenty of other series that have this kind of potential too, which can be seen in the number of Webtoons currently being eyed for anime adaptations. While the medium can be a bit tricky to get into, given the vast number of hosting sites to get caught up with the more popular webtoons out there, the quality of live-action dramas is only increasing with their popularity, making these stories far more accessible to mainstream audiences.

