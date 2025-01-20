Popular Reverse Harem Webtoon Sets K-Drama Adaptation Release Date

Prepare to be swooned as one of Tapas’ cutest college romance manhwa is getting a K-drama this Spring and MBC has finally revealed a release date for the same. After amassing over 170 million views on Kakao Webtoon, Bunny and Her Oppas by NIEUN was slotted for a live-action adaptation back in September 2024 with the promise that the series would be released in the latter half of 2025 and true to their word, the series is finally ready to air this April.

As per a recent press release by MBC, Bunny and Her Oppas, also known as Crushology 101 will be broadcast on MBC TV from April 14th, 2025. The live-action series has been directed by Kim Ji-hun, with Sung So-eun and Lee Seul providing the screenplay. The news of the release date was also accompanied by the first-ever teaser for the series featuring the protagonist Bunny as well as the several handsome “oppas” with whom she finds herself entangled in this charming campus romance. That said, the series has yet to reveal any streaming information which means non-Korean fans of the webtoon may have to hold onto their seats for the time being.

Hit Tapas Manhwa Bunny and Her Oppas is Getting A K-Drama This April

Written and illustrated by NIEUN, Bunny and Her Oppas follows Ban Hee-jin, an aspiring sculptor known endearingly on campus as Bunny. After dating a man solely for his personality and being made a complete fool of when the relationship goes south, Bunny does a full 360 and finally accepts that handsome men are indeed the best. Owing to her reputation on campus, Bunny then resolves to stay single, opting to simply appreciate the handsome men around her. However, her plans are foiled when five handsome men or “oppas” enter her life, testing her resolve.

Besides an incredibly charming premise, Bunny and Her Oppas also sports quite an exciting cast. Bunny, the evident protagonist will be played by the gorgeous Roh Jeong-eui, who most notably also plays NJ in Netflix’s Our Beloved Summer. As for the gorgeous “oppas” that make up Bunny’s college harem, Hwang Jae-yeol the Industrial Design major will be played by Lee Chae-min, who most recently appeared as Kang Min-ki in See You in My 19th Life, while Cha Ji-won, the charming returning student will be played by Jo Jun-yeong. Other notable cast members include Kim Min-chul as Yeol’s best friend Dong-ha and Kim Hyun-jin as Jo A-rang, who is best described as “the idol of the art world”.

Safe to say, Bunny and Her Oppas is shaping up to be a simple yet refreshing romance. It’s hard to go wrong with a high school or college setting and a reverse harem to top it off makes this series all but irresistible.

Source: MBC Press Release