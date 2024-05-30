Rick and Morty Team Announces New Netflix Series, The Undervale

If there is one thing the Rick and Morty team knows how to do, it is making us laugh. Series co-creator Dan Harmon helped shepherd Rick and Morty into the hit we know today, and now, it seems the executive has a new project in the works. Harmon has teamed up with Matt Roiler on a new Netflix series, and The Undervale looks like a hit already.

Netflix announced the upcoming animated series, and The Undervale shared a poster for good measure. As you can see below, the key visual is filled with color, and it has tons of supernatural flair. After all, The Undervale is set in a world where ghosts are very much real, and we meet several who are helping run a hotel.

(Photo: Netflix)

According to Netflix, this new animated series will tell the story of a single mother and her two kids as they move into a haunted hotel. The family begins managing the hotel with the mother's estranged and very deceased brother. With ghosts scattering the hotel, The Undervale will follow its leads as they try to make a home out of a haunted hotel, and they are bound to run into issues along the way.

Right now, The Undervale has no release window set, but Netflix is definitely eager to bring Harmon's new work to life. After all, the Rick and Morty co-creator has quite the resume. Harmon has been in the industry since 1996 but became a household name with Community as its creator and producer. In the wake of Rick and Morty, Harmon has gone on to oversee productions like HarmonQuest. And now, Harom is ready to undertake a new series with Roiler at Netflix.

