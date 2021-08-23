The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals New Poster and Images

2021 is going to be a banner year for The Witcher franchise, as not only are we getting season 2 of the main series but we are also getting The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. For those unfamiliar, Nightmare of the Wolf explores the younger years of Vesemir, Geralt's mentor and friend during his adventures in the books and games. Now we'll see Vesemir during his Witcher prime, and this morning Netflix not only released a new trailer for the anticipated project but also new key art and a literal ton of images, and you can check them all out on the next slide.

If you wanted to see Vesemir preparing for battle or leaping in to cut down a monster, we've got you covered. If you wanted to see some of Vesemir's early days, we've got you there too. Witcher potions? Check. Fallen Witchers and Kaer Morhen? Check. A battle under a blood red moon and some Igni signs too? Also check.

We've even got some scenic views of the world and deep conversations around the campfire and on horseback if you prefer the non-battle Witchery. There's plenty to get hyped about, and you can check out everything we've got so far starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hits Netflix on August 23rd.

