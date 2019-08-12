These One Piece Wedding Rings are Fit for Your High-Seas Sweetheart

One Piece isn’t all about lovey-dovey couples, but the fandom had dabbled with its own ships. Over the years, fans have come to ship heroes like Monkey D. Luffy and Boa Hancock together, but the word is out on whether that love will come to be. So if you just have to combine One Piece with romance, you are in luck.

After all, a set of official One Piece wedding rings have gone live, and they are appropriately cheesy.

Recently, U-Treasure let fans in on their little One Piece secret. The Japanese jewelry brand created a set of wedding bands which went on sale this Monday. Each of them features English dialogue from the anime which became famous within the fandom.

You can check out the full list of dialogue you can get for these rings below (via ANN). Each line is split in two between the rings, so you and your spouse can be the ultimate Straw Hat tag team.

“I’LL NEVER GO ON AN ADVENTURE… …THAT ISN’T ANY FUN!!!!!”

“THE ONE WHO IS THE MOST FREE… …IS THE PIRATE KING!!!”

“YOU GUYS STILL LOVED ME… …THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!”

“NEXT TIME WE MEET… …WILL BE ON THE HIGH SEAS.

“MY THANKS. NOW, I’M STRONGER.”

“IT’S… …THE HEART THAT COUNTS!!”

“I WILL MAKE MYSELF THE MIRACLE CURE!!!”

“HA!!! WHAT A LIFE IT WAS!!!!”

“IT’S 100 PERCENT MY FAULT, BUT FORGIVE ME BECAUSE I’M SO CUTE!”

“THOSE WHO CREATE THE TIMES… …ARE ALWAYS THOSE WHO ARE LIVING IN THE PRESENT!”

Of course, some of these lines do work will with marriage. The first line about adventuring works if you plan to view your marriage as one, but there are other lines which come off weird. The line asking for forgiveness is an odd way to start a marriage but it is whatever floats your boat.

For those interested in nabbing these bands, you can buy a single ring from U-Treasure Shinjuku or online for just over $1,000 USD. A pair of rings will cost you double that, so you better be sure you’re okay with One Piece steering your nuptials forward for that price.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.