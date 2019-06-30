This Genderbent Fairy Tail Cosplay Reveals Fiery Spin on Natsu

Natsu Dragneel is one of those shonen heroes you do not want to mess with. After all these years, the fiery mage has proven his Dragon Slayer powers are second to none, and Fairy Tail fans have flocked to support the hero as such. And thanks to one impressive cosplay, fans have gotten to reimagine what Natsu might have been like as a woman.

Recently, a cosplayer known as bri.esca shared their own genderbent cosplay of Natsu. The piece, which can be seen below, shows off how the Dragon Slayer might have looked like if he were a female… and not too much has changed.

Well, except for the hair. Let it be known that Natsu is particular about his hair no matter what gender he’s presenting as.

As you can see above, the genderbent Natsu cosplay imagines the Dragon Slayer with a familiar look. The fighter is wearing his usual outfit from the anime thanks to their sandals, white pants, and black cloak. The cosplayer is even wearing the mage’s scarf as usual with all its scales, but there is a major difference in this genderbent makeover.

It turns out Natsu is a fan of long hair here, so their female iteration has long, curly waves. Even Lucy would be jealous of this luscious locks which still maintain Natsu’s signature salmon hue. All in all, this wavy hairdo is the thing which changes most in this lovely genderbent cosplay, and fans say they are happy for it.

After all, Natsu can still be Natsu even if he’s living life as a woman. There’s no mandate that the mage must sexy up their costume in order to fit in when this take on Natsu works just perfectly.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.