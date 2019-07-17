This Mesmerizing Dragon Ball Routine Is Over 9000

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fans have found some really creative ways to honor the series. Time and again, projects from cosplay to fan-videos have rocked the fandom, and it seems a new kind of display is here to wow fans.

So if you are ready to enter a new phase of Dragon Ball fandom, get ready. The juggling community has come to visit the franchise, and this mesmerizing Dragon Ball routine proves why they are here to stay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Reddit, fans went wild when a video of samtwilt went viral on the website’s front page. As you can see below, the skilled trickster taped himself doing a juggling routine using Dragon Balls, and it is pretty dang mesmerizing.

The slow clip begins with the fan hold six Dragon Balls in hand before they start off a series of tricks. From rotating the balls to stacking them, the smooth performance is hard to look away from. And with tens of thousands of shares, it seems anime fans are okay with keeping their eyes on the show a bit longer.

Still, there is just one thing missing from the video. Everyone knows there are a certain number of Dragon Balls out there, and it appears one is missing in this little performance. Hopefully, samtwilt will be able to nab another Dragon Ball for good measure next time… but watch out! If Shenron shows up, the fan better make their wishes quick before the mystical dragon gets fed up!

So, what do you make of this enchanting Dragon Ball performance?

