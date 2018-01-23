This ‘One Punch Man’ and Luigi Crossover Is Honestly Perfect

When you think of One Punch Man, a man with a yellow jumpsuit and one shiny bald head may come to mind. However, thanks to Mashed, millions of fans think of Luigi now when Saitama is brought up in conversation.

After all, the Youtube channel did make a truly flawless mash-up of the franchises. If you haven’t watched it, you can find it above.

No, really – you got to check it out.

Now that you’ve seen the parody, it should be easy to understand why it has over three million views. The video, which is appropriately titled ‘One Jump Man,’ lets Luigi fly in the face of all his haters.

The animated parody takes the iconic One Punch Man opening theme and gives it a Nintendo makeover. Luigi stands in for Saitama as the second-fiddle hero beefs up to take down some ungodly Goombas. Beefier than Slim Jim, Luigi proves to the world he isn’t a hero to laugh at as he KO’s Bowser’s lackeys with a single punch. The animation is honestly flawless, but the video’s song – well, it is hard to beat.

Mashed made their own version of One Punch Man‘s rocking anime tune. Its electric vocals are seriously impressive, and its lyrics are so catchy you will have trouble scrubbing them from your brain. You can get a peek of the song’s verses below if you need a karaoke guide to the stunning track:

3, 2, 1 – Power up!

One jump, one blow, one clean K.O

Goombas, Boos, and Koopa Troopers

You know that you’re gonna die

Chapeau bestowed moustachio

Hero in green, tall, fit and lean

Got it all to prove and extra lives

HERO

No rescue job is too bit or too small

Fighting foes in green hat and overalls

To fortune, forging his own rightful game franchise

Now you know his name

KILLS GHOSTS

He battled through an army of undead

Fighting for the freedom of his kindred

No mercy, he crushes your soul with his cold dead stare

For recognition HE ROSE

A green with dungarees psycho herooooooooo

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

