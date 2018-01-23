This ‘One Punch Man’ and Luigi Crossover Is Honestly Perfect

When you think of One Punch Man, a man with a yellow jumpsuit and one shiny bald head may come to mind. However, thanks to Mashed, millions of fans think of Luigi now when Saitama is brought up in conversation.
After all, the Youtube channel did make a truly flawless mash-up of the franchises. If you haven’t watched it, you can find it above.
Videos by ComicBook.com
No, really – you got to check it out.
Now that you’ve seen the parody, it should be easy to understand why it has over three million views. The video, which is appropriately titled ‘One Jump Man,’ lets Luigi fly in the face of all his haters.
The animated parody takes the iconic One Punch Man opening theme and gives it a Nintendo makeover. Luigi stands in for Saitama as the second-fiddle hero beefs up to take down some ungodly Goombas. Beefier than Slim Jim, Luigi proves to the world he isn’t a hero to laugh at as he KO’s Bowser’s lackeys with a single punch. The animation is honestly flawless, but the video’s song – well, it is hard to beat.
Mashed made their own version of One Punch Man‘s rocking anime tune. Its electric vocals are seriously impressive, and its lyrics are so catchy you will have trouble scrubbing them from your brain. You can get a peek of the song’s verses below if you need a karaoke guide to the stunning track:
- 3, 2, 1 – Power up!
One jump, one blow, one clean K.O
Goombas, Boos, and Koopa Troopers
You know that you’re gonna die
Chapeau bestowed moustachio
Hero in green, tall, fit and lean
- Designed as a sideline
Got it all to prove and extra lives
HERO
No rescue job is too bit or too small
Fighting foes in green hat and overalls
- He rose
To fortune, forging his own rightful game franchise
Now you know his name
KILLS GHOSTS
He battled through an army of undead
Fighting for the freedom of his kindred
- He shows
No mercy, he crushes your soul with his cold dead stare
For recognition HE ROSE
- Vacuum cleaners HE KNOOOOOWS
A green with dungarees psycho herooooooooo
For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.
Is this One Punch Man parody the best you’ve seen yet? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!