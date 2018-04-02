‘Tiger & Bunny’ Spinoff Gives Fans A First-Look With Debut Teaser

It has been awhile since fans have heard anything about Tiger & Bunny. The anime series got its start back in 2011, but it fell out of fashion after its movies came and went. Still, the superhero series remains a fan-favorite, and it looks like Japan is hoping to revive the wayside franchise with a spin-off.

So, are you ready to meet your new heroes — well, sort of? You can get your first look at Double Decker! now if you’d like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a short promotional video for the spin-off was released. The series will be produced by Sunrise, and the studio says the anime will go live in 2018. So far, no exact release window has been announced, but fans are thinking a Summer or Fall 2018 debut sounds about right.

The first teaser PV for the original anime “DOUBLE DECKER!” is now available. Coming 2018 (Sunrise) https://t.co/fiFDfvW7yu pic.twitter.com/UCfg7bCVOu — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 26, 2018

Few details are known about Double Decker! at this point, but Sunrise has given out a bit of information. The new series will be a “buddy” one featuring a two-man detective team. One is a veteran while the other is new to the force, a dynamic mirroring the relationship shown between Kotetsu and Barnaby in Tiger & Bunny.

If you are not familiar with Tiger & Bunny, you should know the anime made its debut in 2011 under director Keiichi Satou. The series followed up with two films which finished their release in February 2014. The series became a big hit with shonen fans thanks to its superhero stylings and smooth 3D graphics. So, fans are happy to see Tiger & Bunny prepping for a comeback.

The series is a unique one which paved the way for titles like My Hero Academia. Tiger & Bunny takes place in a New York City-knockoff called Stern Bild City where heroes called NEXT exist. Each of the city’s top heroes work for sponsored companies and have their good deeds broadcast on live television. The heroes fight live to earn heroic points which can crown them as the King of Heroes, but things go awry when a NEXT called Lunatic appears and makes the world question what a true hero is.

Are you excited for the franchise’s revival? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!