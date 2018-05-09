‘Tiger & Bunny’ Live-Action Film Nabs Producers Including Ron Howard

Hollywood knows heroes are where the money is at, and it seems like Tiger & Bunny‘s adaptation will be prioritized thanks to its own superheroes. Several years ago, the popular anime series was licensed for a Hollywood treatment, and it seems the big picture finally has producers to call its own.

Oh, and it looks like Ron Howard is one of them.

According to a new report by Deadline, Tiger & Bunny will be brought to the big screen by Global Road Entertainment. The company, which recently announced plans to spent about a billion dollars on film over the next three years, will work with Bandai Namco Pictures on the feature. Weed Road Pictures and Imagine Entertainment will also help produce the film.

So far, the adaptation’s script will be done by original writer Ellen Shanman. When it comes to producers, Ron Howard will be joined by Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins from Imagine Entertainment. Masayuki Ozaki will work on behalf of Bandai Namco Pictures while Akiva Goldsman speaks for Weed Road Pictures.

Lynn Harris, Global Road Entertainment’s president of worldwide production, released a statement about the on-going project.

“We are thrilled to partner with Imagine, Bandai Namco and Weed Road on Tiger & Bunny. Mr. Ozaki and his team’s globally recognized story and beloved characters provide us with the potential to not only produce a feature film that will appeal to the masses, but also generate a fully developed franchise across the theatrical, television and digital entertainment spaces.”

Ozaki also added, “After a long voyage, we have finally reached new ground. We are truly honored to be able to create the future with our collaborative partner whom we wholeheartedly trust. We are determined to live up to our supporters’ and fans’ expectations and bring this exciting project to life.”

“Ron, Brian and I are excited to be partnering with Global Road Entertainment and continuing our relationship with Lynn Harris and Rob Friedman to bring the live action feature film based on the beloved series Tiger & Bunny to fans and audiences around the world,” Erica Huggins, president of Imagine Entertainment, shared as well.

So far, there is no word on when the live-action film will be released, but Tiger & Bunny fans do have something to look forward to. This year, the franchise will debut its first spin-off anime titled Double Decker!

If you are not familiar with Tiger & Bunny, you should know the anime made its debut in 2011 under director Keiichi Satou. The series followed up with two films which finished their release in February 2014. The series became a big hit with shonen fans thanks to its superhero stylings and smooth 3D graphics. So, fans are happy to see Tiger & Bunny prepping for a comeback.

The series is a unique one which paved the way for titles like My Hero Academia. Tiger & Bunnytakes place in a New York City-knockoff called Stern Bild City where heroes called NEXT exist. Each of the city’s top heroes work for sponsored companies and have their good deeds broadcast on live television. The heroes fight live to earn heroic points which can crown them as the King of Heroes, but things go awry when a NEXT called Lunatic appears and makes the world question what a true hero is.

Are you eager to see how this movie goes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!