‘Tiger & Bunny’ Film Director Not Returning For New Anime Series

It’s been a long time since Tiger & Bunny graced television screens, and now the series is headed for a comeback. Though no concrete details have been confirmed as to the staff behind the new project, the series is moving forward without someone important.

The director behind the two Tiger & Bunny anime films has confirmed on Twitter that he would not be working on the project.

Yoshitomo Yonetani, who directed both Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie – The Rising – in, confirmed that he was not approached about the new series on Twitter.

Stating that he did not receive an offer to work on the project, and will root for the cast as an “ordinary citizen,” Yonetani surely dashed the hopes of some of the series’ fans. The original series was directed by Keiichi Satou (character designer on The Big O) with Masafumi Nishida writing the scripts, and Masakazu Katsura (Video Girl Ai) designed the characters, so perhaps there is still a chance some of the production staff behind the original series will come back.

The new Tiger & Bunny series was confirmed on Twitter with the page teasing, “[f]urther updates will be announced on its official website and Twitter in the future.” So fans will definitely be sticking to their screens for any future announcements.

If you are not familiar with Tiger & Bunny, you should know the anime made its debut in 2011 under director Keiichi Satou. The series followed up with two films which finished their release in February 2014. The series became a big hit with shonen fans thanks to its superhero stylings and smooth 3D graphics. So, fans are happy to see Tiger & Bunny prepping for a comeback.

The series is a unique one which paved the way for titles like My Hero Academia. Tiger & Bunnytakes place in a New York City-knockoff called Stern Bild City where heroes called NEXT exist. Each of the city’s top heroes work for sponsored companies and have their good deeds broadcast on live television. The heroes fight live to earn heroic points which can crown them as the King of Heroes, but things go awry when a NEXT called Lunatic appears and makes the world question what a true hero is.