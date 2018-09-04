‘Tiger & Bunny’ Spin-Off ‘Double Decker!’ Reveals Premiere Date

The ultra popular Tiger & Bunny series will soon be getting a spin-off titled Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, and it was previously confirmed to launch as part of the already packed Fall season. But when will you actually be able to see it?

The series has confirmed that it will officially premiere in Japan on September 30, and Crunchyroll has already announced that they will stream the series in other territories upon release.

The “DOUBLE DECKER! Doug & Kirill” anime will have its broadcast premiere September 30th on station Tokyo MX //t.co/5zWKkKc7mH pic.twitter.com/YR5KzZXu3b — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) September 2, 2018

Joji Furuta will direct the series for Sunrise, Ryo Ando will be producing the series, Tomohiro Suzuki (Tiger & Bunny) is returning to script the series, Masakazu Tetsura is returning to design the main characters, Yuki Hayashi will compose the music, and Norihiko Itagaki returns from the Tiger & Bunny films to handle the anime character designs.

The voice cast for the series includes Satoshi Mikami as Douglas “Doug” Bilingam, Kohei Amasaki as Kirill Vrubel, Saori Hayami as Dina del Rio, Chika Anzai as Katherine “K” Roshfall, Yo Taichi as Maxine “Max” Silverstone, Atsumi Tanezaki as Yuji Fujishiro, Takuma Nagatsuka as Apple, Aya Endo as Sophie, and Rikiya Koyama as Travis Murphy.

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill will officially release in Japan this Fall, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the series when in launches. In fact, there was a surprise release of the first episode of the series as well.

You can watch the trailer for the series here, and the synopsis for the series reads as such:

“The city-state Risvaletta. In the shadow of this city with two suns where people go about their tranquil everyday lives, crimes and illegal drugs run rampant. Above all, a dangerous, highly-fatal drug named “Anthem” is casting a dark shadow on the streets. The “Seven-O” special criminal investigation unit, whose speciality is to supervise the investigation of Anthem, institutes a “Double Decker System” policy of forming groups of two investigators.

Doug Billingham is a veteran investigator, and now arriving at his side is Kirill Vrubel, whose true ability as an investigator is unknown. An aloof veteran detective who is hard to get a read on, and a rookie detective who is too eager and often takes actions in vain. The story of this unconventional detective duo starts now.”