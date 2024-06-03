New TikTok Pledge Brings the Tech Giant in Step With Anime

TikTok is one of the biggest name in tech right now, and the app is ready to throw its weight behind anime. Not long ago, the company shared plans to collaborate with a growing organization in Japan dedicated to all things anime. TikTok and the NACFA (Nippon Anime and Film Culture Association) are partnering up in hopes of revitalizing the industry.

According to TikTok, the new partnership with the NAFCA will make anime production a chief concern for the tech company. For instance, TikTok will use its platform to distribute animation lessons, spotlight industry creators, and even distribute content from the NAFCA.

"We are very grateful to TikTok for their support of the 'Animator Skills Test' that we're planning to help develop human resources in the anime industry. In the future, we plan to distribute information about the "Animator Skills Test" and one-point lessons for creators on TikTok," NAFCA representative director Masuo Ueda posted in a new statement.

"In addition to sponsoring our association, we are also planning to support the anime industry in general, and we are very encouraged to hear that they will cooperate with anime studios to show creators at work and explain the industry, and to get many people, including young people, interested in the anime industry, and to help secure and develop future human resources. Our association will further enhance its activities in cooperation with the entire industry, including collaboration with TikTok."

As for TikTok, the general manager of its Japan branch was quick to praise the NAFCA partnership. Yoichi Sato said TikTok is going to work extensively with people in the anime industry to provide various forms of support and spread the word about the industry", so fans can look forward to the deal. And who knows? If X (Twitter) was able to strike a deal to stream Kaiju No. 8 in time with Japan, maybe this deal can pave the way for TikTok to license anime titles!

