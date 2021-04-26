To Your Eternity Shows Off Utada Hikaru's Opening Theme: Watch

To Your Eternity has debuted a creditless version of their new opening theme provided by Utada Hikaru! The Spring 2021 anime season is now a month into its run, and there have been some clear frontrunners for potential best of the season choices from the first few episodes thus far. This includes one new anime debut with an incredible pedigree behind it, To Your Eternity. Adapting the newest work from A Silent Voice series creator Yoshitoki Oima, with Baby Steps director Masahiko Murata taking it on for Brain's Base, To Your Eternity has gotten off to a great start.

Part of this great start has been a result from its great first impression thanks to a new opening theme sequence from famed artist Utada Hikaru. Hikaru has provided a few anime themes in years past, but this is the artist's first real work for a TV anime series. Titled "Pink Blood," you can check out the opening sequence in the video above. As for the ending, "Mediator" performed by Masashi Hamauzu, you can check it out in the video below!

For those jumping into To Your Eternity for the first time with the anime, the opening might be a bit jarring considering just how much of the story's future events are outright spoiled here. Thankfully because much of it is out of context for now, many of these events won't really click into place until they actually unfold because of how obscured they are in the presentation.

Though the series has just begun, it's going to be sticking around for quite a bit. Confirmed to run for 20 episodes overall, To Your Eternity is now streaming new episodes on a weekly basis with Crunchyroll. Kodansha Comics has licensed the original manga for an English language release (which is simultaneously being published on Crunchyroll as of this writing) and they describe To Your Eternity as such:

"A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice, featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well…To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love."

