To Your Eternity Shares Trailer Featuring Utada Hikaru's New Single

To Your Eternity has dropped a new trailer featuring a new single from Utada Hikaru! A Silent Voice creator Yoshitoki Oima's To Your Eternity has been a huge hit with fans ever since it launched back in 2016 with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and now it's gearing up to gain even more of a fanbase with the debut of its official anime adaptation next month as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about this debut, and one is definitely a new opening theme song from famed singer Utada Hikaru.

Hikaru will be contributing her first anime theme song ever with To Your Eternity, and you can hear this new single, "PINK BLOOD" with the newest trailer for the upcoming anime. As one of the most mysteriou new debuts of the Spring season, this newest trailer should give fans a better idea of the kind of wild fantasy world they could expect. You can check it out in the video above!

Originally slated to debut last Fall before being delayed due to production complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, To Your Eternity will be making its debut on April 12th in Japan. Crunchyroll will be streaming the series with English subtitles alongside its debut, and it has been confirmed to run for 20 episodes in total. Directed by Masahiko Murata for Brains Base, the initial cast for the series has been set as well.

The initial cast for the series includes Reiji Kawashima as Fushi, Rie Hikisaka as March, Aya Uchida as Parona, Rikako Aikawa as Pioran, Mitsuki Saiga as Hayase, and Kenjiro Tsuda as The Beholder. Kodansha Comics has licensed the original manga for an English language release (which is simultaneously being published on Crunchyroll as of this writing) and they describe To Your Eternity as such:

"A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice, featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well…To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love."

What do you think of this newest look at To Your Eternity? Curious to see the newest project from A Silent Voice's creator in action?