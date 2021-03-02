Utada Hikaru to Perform Theme Song for To Your Eternity

✖

If you are a fan of J-pop, then there is a good chance you know who Utada Hikaru is. The singer is one of the most recognizable talents in the industry overseas, and her music has spanned the globe thanks to her A-list status. Now, it seems Hikaru is taking her talent to the small screen, and fans will be eager to hear about her new first.

According to the official website of To Your Eternity, Hikaru has been brought in to do the show's first opening theme. She will perform the track "Pink Blood" which promises to kick off the show. This also marks the first time Hikaru has done music for a television anime, so To Your Eternity must be something special.

(Photo: Brain's Base)

Currently, the show is slated to debut this April, so fans will get to hear Utada's new track shortly. To Your Eternity was meant to go live last October, but COVID-19 dashed those plans. The show and its production schedule were heavily impacted due to the pandemic, so its release was pushed to this spring.

If you don't know much about To Your Eternity, the series was launched by Oima in November 2016 under Kodansha Comics. You can read the publisher's description for the series below:

"A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice, featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space… A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love."

