To Your Eternity Shares Release Date with New Poster

Though Weekly Shonen Jump is perhaps the most successful manga publication with some big hits in the likes of Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, and One Piece, Kodansha is definitely running in second place with the likes of Attack On Titan and now, a new property is getting an anime adaptation in To Your Eternity. With the anime franchise releasing a brand new poster and release date for its first anime series, it's clear that this mysterious story featuring both a young boy and wolf who are far more than they meet the eye is looking to make a big splash.

For those who might not be familiar with To Your Eternity, which debuted as a manga in 2016, here's the official description for the story of the manga that was a hit via the publishers at Kodansha:

"A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well…"

The upcoming anime series will be arriving on April 12th, with twenty episodes set to launch the franchise following a delay to the premiere due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the television show originally set to debut in October of last year.

To Your Eternity released two new posters to hype up the arrival of the anime later this year:

(Photo: Brain's Base)

(Photo: Brain's Base)

The current voice cast that has been revealed for the anime series includes Reiji Kawashima as Fushi, Rie Hikisaka as March, Aya Uchida as Parona, Rikako Aikawa as Pioran, Mitsuki Saiga as Hayase, and Kenjiro Tsuda as The Beholder. The studio responsible for this new series will be Brain's Base, with the series itself created by the same mind that brought to life A Silent Voice in Yoshitoki Oimi. Needless to say, this series will run viewers through a range of emotions and offer a story, unlike anything we've seen in the medium of anime to date.

Via Crunchyroll