Toei Animation Sets Up Anime Pitch Contest

Toei Animation is responsible for some of the biggest anime in the game today. Dragon Ball Super, Sailor Moon, One Piece, and many more are brought to life thanks in part to the work coming out of this animation studio. To find the “next big thing” in the world of anime, Toei has decided to open it up to the fans and create a contest for veterans and newcomers of the industry alike, in a contest that they hope will find an anime to last “100 years”.

Anime Mojo’s Official Twitter Account detailed the contest itself, what Toei was looking for, as well as what the prizes would be for the winners of the “100-Year Anime Project”:

The purpose of this contest is to unite both inexperienced and experienced anime fans to come together to create something that will last throughout the ages. The contest itself will have four distinct categories for different candidates and pitches, detailed below:

“Category A – For individuals with no anime or manga experience

Category B – For individuals with limited anime and manga experience

Category C – Pitches for a remake of the 1975 Anime Ikkyū-san

Category D – Resumes from veteran industry professionals that can help produce anime based on the winning pitches from Category A, B, and C.”

Aside from these categories, Toei Animation also detailed what folks would win should they manage to win the grand prize, runner-up prize, or honorable mention:

“There will be a Grand Prize, runner-up and honorable mention awarded in each of the first 3 categories, with monetary prizes of ¥1 million yen ($9,243 USD), ¥500,000 yen ($4,621 USD) and ¥300,00 yen ($2,773 USD).”

While most of these categories are understandable, some folks may be wondering what exactly the anime, Ikkyu-San was about. Well, this anime that ran from 1975 to 1982 followed the all ages adventures of a five year old Buddhist monk as he acclimates to his new environment at the famous temple, Akuku-Ji. The long running series had nearly 300 episodes to its name and it’s no wonder that Toei Animation thinks now might be a good time to bring the series back to life.

Toei Animation studio was originally found in 1948, with over 70 years of history creating some of the biggest names in anime to date. Starting off as “Japan Animated Films”, the animation studio took its mascot from one of its earliest films produced, 1969’s “Puss In Boots“. The studio still creates anime today, with several of the largest series falling under its umbrella.

What do you think of the Toei Animation contest? Will you be signing up for one of its categories? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.