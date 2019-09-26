Toei Animation Flies High with In-Flight Anime Screening Deal

Air travel today is simply amazing. In a matter of hours, you can find yourself halfway across the world, all while checking on our email or watching live cable television. Now, the world of anime is attempting to find its way into the world of the friendly skies with Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya and Sailor Moon S becoming available for customers to watch as they travel across the globe. Surely, based on the popularity of these series playing on some planes, more anime selections may be coming down the pike.

Toei Animation shared the news on their Official Twitter Account, stating that the two anime series will be debuting on the LATAM Airlines (Latin America Airlines) on all outbound flights from the Southern Hemisphere beginning next month, October 2019:

Beginning in October, start watching episodes of the original Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac series and Sailor Moon S series on all flights outbound from Latin America in the new Anime in-flight entertainment program on @LATAMAirlines! Available in both SPA & POR dub! ✈️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/MX4igkqAiE — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 25, 2019

Toei Animation is one of the biggest animation studios around, responsible for the largest movers and shakers in the anime world, including Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and Digimon to name a few. Knights of the Zodiac was specifically made for a Netflix release whereas Sailor Moon S began on TV Asahi as the third season of the popular female led franchise. Whether or not we’ll be seeing the adventures of Goku or Luffy make their way onto world wide flights will surely depend on viewership and reception to these initial releases.

Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.” Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.