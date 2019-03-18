‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Film Sequel Shares First-Look at Itori

Tokyo Ghoul‘s next live-action outing still has yet to reveal its official title, but with a release this July in Japan quickly approaching, much of its cast has come together. The film has previously revealed all sorts of new and returning actors and characters for the sequel thus far.

Now the latest addition has been revealed for the sequel, and it sees the popular Helter Skelter bar patron Itori make her debut with actress Jiyoung officially confirmed to portray the character for the sequel.

As shown off on the film sequel’s official title, South Korean actress and singer Jiyoung will be portraying the similarly singularly named Itori. The first look at the character also shows off another look at Helter Skelter, and the bar had previously been revealed in the first look at the returning Minosuke Bando as Uta as well. Jiyoung has previously performed for live-action anime adaptations for Hell Teacher Nube and Assassination Classroom, so Itori should be in good hands.

Tentatively titled Tokyo Ghoul 2, the live-action sequel is currently on track for a July 19 release in Japan. Cast members returning for the sequel include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Joining Jiyoung are new additions to the sequel Nana Mori as Yuriko Kosaka (who replaces Seika Furuhata from the first film) and Mai Kiryu as Kimi Nishino. Also new to the cast is Maika Yamamoto, who will be portraying Touka Kirishima as Fumika Shimuzu has retired from acting since the first film’s release. As well as Shota Matsuda as Shu Tsukiyama, who is a character series creator Sui Ishida himself is excited to see.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.