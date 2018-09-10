‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Final Season Shares First Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul is ready to make its final bow, and fans can check out some of its curtain call now. Recently, Studio Pierrot released a trailer for Tokyo Ghoul:re, and the reel gives fans a look into how the series will run its course.

So, if you are ready for some final Ken Kaneki angst, get some tissues handy. The final season will be here soon, and it will hurt just as much as you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the new trailer for Tokyo Ghoul:re is longer than any promos fans have seen before. The trailer begins with Ken reflecting on the first half of Tokyo Ghoul and his recent life as Haise Sasaki. Images of the Quinx Squad are shown as well as parts of Haise’s battle with Arima. However, Ken does come to his senses eventually, and that leaves fans where they are today.

When the final installment of Tokyo Ghoul:re goes live, fans will see Ken face a threat far bigger than any he’s seen before. The latter-half of the reel shows an apocalyptic take on Tokyo as its sky turns a dark red. A massive structure seems to be growing up a large skyscraper downtown, and all of the show’s top characters are seen staring at the thing in horror. Finally, Touka is shown looking upon the grisly beast, and the camera zooms in on her only for a reflection of a white-haired Ken to show up in her iris.

For fans eager to see this final season get underway, it will go down this fall. Tokyo Ghoul:re will put out its last season on October 9, and it seems the installment will run a full cour whilst adapting the rest of the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga.

So, will be you be tuning into this season when it debuts next month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. However, the twist is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, with a scheduled premiere this October, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.