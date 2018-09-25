New ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Short Taps ‘Supernatural’ Star

Tokyo Ghoul may have a live-action sequel underway in Japan, but it looks like an indie studio is tackling the title stateside. Thanks to the team at Re:Anime, Ken Kaneki is bring brought to life in a new way, and they've tapped some Supernatural talent to do just that.

So, if you are ready to see Osric Chau embrace his inner Ghoul, you need to check out the trailer above.

Over on Youtube, Re:Anime has released its teaser trailer for a Tokyo Ghoul short. The clip may be short, but it gets to the bloody point quickly. Fans are taken into one of the franchise's darkest moments as Kaneki finds himself facing Yakumo Oomori, and the live-action take is as brutal as you'd expect.

As you can see, the trailer begins with a voiceover as Kaneki (Chau) filters through in a montage.

"Ideas of peace brought death to your friends," a woman can be heard saying before Yakumo appears. The white-haired villain, who also goes by the alias Jason, is seen torturing two familiar characters. Fans can see the baddie hold up a gagged bystander, and they are joined by another hostage. The pair make up Kouto and Kei, two Ghouls killed by Jason in order to torture Kaneki.

For fans of Tokyo Ghoul, this scene has been seen before, and it will be just as hard to stomach in live-action. The short will adapt Kaneki's encounter with Jason as the Aogiri Tree member tortures the one-eyed Ghoul for 10 days straight. Aside from some brutal physical torture, Kaneki will be put through lots of psychological torture, and much of that will be done through Rize. After all, the crazed vixen makes an appearance in this teaser, and fans can see the long-haired woman baiting Kaneki as he tries to keep his Ghoul suppressed.

If you are not familiar with Re:Anime, the indie studio is one that aims to give anime its due break in live-action. In the past, the company has tackled titles like Death Note and recently did a short based on Naruto: Shippuden which featured Chau as Obito Uchiha.

So, what are your thoughts on this live-action teaser? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki's world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they've been living among humans in secret.