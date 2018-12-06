‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Confirms Hide Casting

Tokyo Ghoul might have ended its manga, but the franchise has more to do before it comes to a complete halt. Not only is the anime’s final season airing these days, but Japan has live-action ambitions in store for Tokyo Ghoul which involve a certain character named Hide.

Recently, fans were informed about the live-action Tokyo Ghoul sequel’s casting. Kai Ogasawara has been asked to reprise his role as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika in the new film, so his return has been confirmed.

So far, there are no details as to what Hide’s role will be in Tokyo Ghoul 2. The favorite character did appear in the first live-action film, and he joked alongside his friend Ken Kaneki. However, the sequel did stray from Hide after the other boy was turned into a half-ghoul, so fans will get to see what Hide has been up to as of late. (via ANN)

Right now, Tokyo Ghoul 2 is slated to hit Japan sometime next summer. The sequel was announced earlier this fall, and it will see several of its stars return. Masataka Kubota will play Ken Kaneki while Shunya Shiraishi plays Nishiki Nishio. As for newcomers, Maika Yamamoto will replace Fumika Shimizu as Touka Kirishima. Shoto Matsuda will join the series as Shu Tsukiyama.

For those unaware of Tokyo Ghoul‘s live-action history, the first film was released in Japan last summer but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, and the feature is now available on Blu-ray and DVDs.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.